Dog and cat besties come up with the cutest snowtime "sledding" game!
Promise the Australian Shepherd dog and Whisper the cat have a joint hobby that is causing quite a stir on social media!
The clip has also been available on Instagram since mid-January.
The reason for this is the amazing actions of the four-legged friends.
In the clip, dog lady Promise pulls her kitty pal Whisper up a small hill in his litter tray several times and then lets him go sledding in it with one push – which works really well!
The whole thing is anything but a product of chance, as the dog and cat repeat the curious procedure over and over.
It's no wonder that some people wonder whether AI is behind this.
But this is not the case, as the owner of the furry friends revealed in an interview with The Dodo.
In it, she explained to the animal site how it all came about.
Viral Instagram video shows amazing snowy interaction between dog and cat
Apparently, Mary initially only tried this sledding game with Promise the dog, who went down hills with his owner.
Then the pet owner noticed that her pup was voluntarily pulling the sled back up the hill.
"We decided to get Whisper one, too, just in case he was interested," said the owner.
In the end, they couldn't find anything suitable and simply got an extra litter box for the kitty.
Then it happened!
"Promise [was] dragging him all over the house," says Mary.
Soon, both animals were allowed to try the game out in the snow, where this incredible interaction took place.
"Promise and Whisper are very close," Mary explained, adding that "Whisper [the cat] is learning to ride the skateboard, and he rides in my jacket almost everywhere, so he's very used to and likes the movement!"
