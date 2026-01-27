Dog and cat besties come up with the cutest snowtime "sledding" game!

Promise the Australian Shepherd dog and Whisper the cat have a joint hobby that is causing quite a stir on social media!

What are Whisper the cat and Promise the Australian Shepherd dog doing in the snow? © Screenshot/TikTok/@my_aussie_gal

The clip has also been available on Instagram since mid-January.

The reason for this is the amazing actions of the four-legged friends.

In the clip, dog lady Promise pulls her kitty pal Whisper up a small hill in his litter tray several times and then lets him go sledding in it with one push – which works really well!

The whole thing is anything but a product of chance, as the dog and cat repeat the curious procedure over and over.

It's no wonder that some people wonder whether AI is behind this.

But this is not the case, as the owner of the furry friends revealed in an interview with The Dodo.

In it, she explained to the animal site how it all came about.