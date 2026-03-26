Golden retriever tries desperately to stay awake – and the reason is too sweet!

Charleston, South Carolina - His eyes are shut, but his will is unbroken! Golden retriever Mac from South Carolina is doing his best to stay awake, and the clip of the stubborn dog has become a viral TikTok hit. The reason for his refusal is adorably relatable...

Golden retriever Mac doesn't want to sleep – he wants to be part of the action, even though his eyes are closed! © Screenshot/TikTok/@madelyn_bissell

In the subtitle of the TikTok, Mac's owner, Madelyn Wiggins (25), claims her dog won't sleep because he's got "FOMO." She says her golden just doesn't want to miss out!

The dog is basically asleep: his eyes are closed tight, but he's sitting up and panting.

"Marc has so much FOMO that he won't let himself go to sleep when people are visiting, even if he can't keep his eyes open," Madelyn writes in the video.

This dog's refusal to miss out on the social gathering struck a chord with TikTokers. Since mid-March, the clip has garnered over three million clicks.

Wiggins told Newsweek how Marc's adorable FOMO antics began.