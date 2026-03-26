Golden retriever tries desperately to stay awake – and the reason is too sweet!
Charleston, South Carolina - His eyes are shut, but his will is unbroken! Golden retriever Mac from South Carolina is doing his best to stay awake, and the clip of the stubborn dog has become a viral TikTok hit. The reason for his refusal is adorably relatable...
In the subtitle of the TikTok, Mac's owner, Madelyn Wiggins (25), claims her dog won't sleep because he's got "FOMO." She says her golden just doesn't want to miss out!
The dog is basically asleep: his eyes are closed tight, but he's sitting up and panting.
"Marc has so much FOMO that he won't let himself go to sleep when people are visiting, even if he can't keep his eyes open," Madelyn writes in the video.
This dog's refusal to miss out on the social gathering struck a chord with TikTokers. Since mid-March, the clip has garnered over three million clicks.
Wiggins told Newsweek how Marc's adorable FOMO antics began.
This dog is nearly asleep – but adorably refusing to miss a moment
Wiggins explains that her dog was "thrown into the chaos of our friend group" the day he arrived.
Everyone loved Mac right from the start, Wiggins told the outlet.
"He's grown into the most social dog you've ever seen, and has never met a stranger," the 25-year-old added proudly.
The male dog also knows exactly how to wrap humans around his paws.
Wiggins says that Mac "loves to be in the center of the room, preferably on someone's lap to get lots of pets – and it works. Who could resist that face?"
TikTokers can't resist that doggie grin, and thousands wrote in to gush over the golden with severe FOMO.
"He's our soul dog, and we can't imagine life without him," Wiggens said of her beloved pooch.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@madelyn_bissell