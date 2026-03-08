Corgi-Golden-Retriever-Mix profile: their puppies are off-the-charts adorable!

This Corgi-Golden Retriever mix is an absolute eye-catcher. TAG24 reveals what the Golden Corgi looks like and what makes it special.

By Holger Köhler-Kaeß, Steffi Feldman

The Corgi-Golden Retriever mix is an absolute eye-catcher. The reason for this is the unusual-looking combination of the large Golden Retriever and the comparatively small Corgi. Find out everything you need to know about the Golden Corgi from this TAG24 dog guide.

Profile: Chic mix of Corgi and Golden Retriever

What might a mix of Corgi and Golden Retriever look like? © Collage: 123RF/masarik512 & iagodina Name: Corgi-Golden-Retriever-Mix

Golden-Retriever-Corgi-Mix

Golden Corgi Origin: Dog Guide Chorgi profile: Corgi and Chihuahua dogs have the cutest mixed breed babies! Wales (Corgi)

Great Britain (Golden Retriever)

Probably first bred in the US Height: 10 – 18 inches tall Weight: 30 – 75 pounds Life expectancy: 10 to 12 years Coat type: Double, medium to long Coat color: Golden, red, sable, white spots Personality: friendly, playful, intelligent, loyal, open-minded Suitable for beginners? Yes

What is a Corgi-Golden Retriever mix?

The profile already gives it away: yes, there is a hybrid breed of Corgi and Golden Retriever. The two species were probably first bred in the US to combine the peaceful character of a Golden Retriever with the alert intelligence of a Corgi. Despite its great popularity, this Corgi mix is not recognized as an official breed. The appearance and, above all, the personality of such mixed breeds can vary greatly.

Temperament of a Golden Retriever-Corgi-Mix

The body of a Corgi and the look of a Golden Retriever! Who could ever resist? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@toby_corgi_golden Even if the little pup looks exceptionally cute, it can be a bit demanding at times – so demanding that it should only live with children aged eight and over. A mixed breed could inherit the sometimes bossy character of a Corgi, which, in the worst-case scenario, could clash with the Golden Retriever's big-dog ego. This can lead to problems when playing with smaller children. In addition, Corgi-Golden Retriever mixes often have a fairly strong urge to move around, so those who prefer to take it easy should steer clear of these four-legged friends. Dogs Dog shelter worker wants to get a few "pup cups": what a café then does is heartwarming Active families with older children have a better chance of getting along with this furry friend, as it is considered loyal and friendly towards family members.

What else do you need to know about the Golden Retriever-Corgi crossbreed?

If you want to buy a Golden Retriever-Corgi mix, you should know a few important things about this popular hybrid breed. These include the following points: Thick undercoat

Heavy hair loss

Tail, ears, and build can vary

Can be prone to back problems

Needs at least one hour of exercise a day Because of these characteristics, it is very important to take good care of your dog and to ensure that it is trained appropriately.