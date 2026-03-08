Corgi-Golden-Retriever-Mix profile: their puppies are off-the-charts adorable!
The Corgi-Golden Retriever mix is an absolute eye-catcher. The reason for this is the unusual-looking combination of the large Golden Retriever and the comparatively small Corgi. Find out everything you need to know about the Golden Corgi from this TAG24 dog guide.
Profile: Chic mix of Corgi and Golden Retriever
Name:
- Corgi-Golden-Retriever-Mix
- Golden-Retriever-Corgi-Mix
- Golden Corgi
Origin:
- Wales (Corgi)
- Great Britain (Golden Retriever)
- Probably first bred in the US
Height: 10 – 18 inches tall
Weight: 30 – 75 pounds
Life expectancy: 10 to 12 years
Coat type: Double, medium to long
Coat color: Golden, red, sable, white spots
Personality: friendly, playful, intelligent, loyal, open-minded
Suitable for beginners? Yes
What is a Corgi-Golden Retriever mix?
The profile already gives it away: yes, there is a hybrid breed of Corgi and Golden Retriever. The two species were probably first bred in the US to combine the peaceful character of a Golden Retriever with the alert intelligence of a Corgi.
Despite its great popularity, this Corgi mix is not recognized as an official breed. The appearance and, above all, the personality of such mixed breeds can vary greatly.
Temperament of a Golden Retriever-Corgi-Mix
Even if the little pup looks exceptionally cute, it can be a bit demanding at times – so demanding that it should only live with children aged eight and over.
A mixed breed could inherit the sometimes bossy character of a Corgi, which, in the worst-case scenario, could clash with the Golden Retriever's big-dog ego. This can lead to problems when playing with smaller children.
In addition, Corgi-Golden Retriever mixes often have a fairly strong urge to move around, so those who prefer to take it easy should steer clear of these four-legged friends.
Active families with older children have a better chance of getting along with this furry friend, as it is considered loyal and friendly towards family members.
What else do you need to know about the Golden Retriever-Corgi crossbreed?
If you want to buy a Golden Retriever-Corgi mix, you should know a few important things about this popular hybrid breed.
These include the following points:
- Thick undercoat
- Heavy hair loss
- Tail, ears, and build can vary
- Can be prone to back problems
- Needs at least one hour of exercise a day
Because of these characteristics, it is very important to take good care of your dog and to ensure that it is trained appropriately.
Its coat must be brushed at least once a week to prevent matting, and because of possible back problems, you should not overdo it with activities that require a Golden Corgi to jump a lot or climb stairs.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@toby_corgi_golden