Dog is tested on who he loves most – the result has his owners cackling!
New Jersey - It's a question that probably concerns every dog owner who shares their pet with another person: who does the animal love more? This couple did a viral test to find out. In their case, the result left no doubt!
Alyssa Lenore and her husband Marco were determined to put their dog "Wade" to the test after coming across another couple on the internet who had carried out the "love test" with their furry friend.
"They say your dog always looks at the person he/she loves more first," reads onscreen text from the video that the couple recorded.
As Wade enjoys spending time with both Alyssa and Marco, they weren't sure who the dog would choose.
They both turned their backs to the animal standing in the middle and then looked in his direction at the same time to see who he would look at first.
It quickly became clear who the little dog's favorite human was!
Without hesitating or spontaneously changing his mind, Wade set his sights on his mom Alyssa with every attempt, staring at her in a downright hypnotized state.
Dog chooses his mom every time in the "love test"
The dog mom won each of the five rounds unchallenged – Wade only had eyes for her and even licked her lovingly from time to time.
Even when the couple swapped places to see if the sides mattered, the four-legged friend always opted for his mama.
No matter where Alyssa was sitting, when she and Marco turned around, she had the dog's full attention.
"I loved it but was hoping my husband would at least get one point during the test," the young woman told Newsweek.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@alyssa.lenore