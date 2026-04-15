Dog is tested on who he loves most – the result has his owners cackling!

New Jersey - It's a question that probably concerns every dog owner who shares their pet with another person : who does the animal love more? This couple did a viral test to find out. In their case, the result left no doubt!

This couple did a viral test to find out who their dog Wade supposedly loved more. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@alyssa.lenore

Alyssa Lenore and her husband Marco were determined to put their dog "Wade" to the test after coming across another couple on the internet who had carried out the "love test" with their furry friend.

"They say your dog always looks at the person he/she loves more first," reads onscreen text from the video that the couple recorded.

As Wade enjoys spending time with both Alyssa and Marco, they weren't sure who the dog would choose.

They both turned their backs to the animal standing in the middle and then looked in his direction at the same time to see who he would look at first.

It quickly became clear who the little dog's favorite human was!

Without hesitating or spontaneously changing his mind, Wade set his sights on his mom Alyssa with every attempt, staring at her in a downright hypnotized state.