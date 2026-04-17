Missing dog reunited with family after 10 years – but his reaction is disappointing

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Not all dogs have amazing memories: a dog named Forty was reunited with his family after being missing for more than a decade. While Forty's humans were thrilled to have their pooch back, the dog's reaction was disappointing.

Forty's owners were ready to be reunited with their dog, and they thought the pooch would be thrilled to. © Screenshot/Facebook/ACCT Philly

A Facebook video from the Philadelphia-based animal shelter ACCT Philly shows a moment a senior dog was reunited with his family.

Everyone was ready to catch a joyful reunion on camera, but Forty's reaction was a little disappointing.

The dog's owner, Jourdyn, has his eyes locked on the Forty, but the pet is just confused.

After a brief moment with his owner, the dog moves away: the pooch doesn't seem to remember the owner who never gave up on him.

The shelter worker repeatedly tries to get Forty to greet his old family, but the dog isn't having it.

Despite getting the cold shoulder from Forty, the family is thrilled to have their old dog back, as they told ABC 6 News.