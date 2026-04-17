Missing dog reunited with family after 10 years – but his reaction is disappointing
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Not all dogs have amazing memories: a dog named Forty was reunited with his family after being missing for more than a decade. While Forty's humans were thrilled to have their pooch back, the dog's reaction was disappointing.
A Facebook video from the Philadelphia-based animal shelter ACCT Philly shows a moment a senior dog was reunited with his family.
Everyone was ready to catch a joyful reunion on camera, but Forty's reaction was a little disappointing.
The dog's owner, Jourdyn, has his eyes locked on the Forty, but the pet is just confused.
After a brief moment with his owner, the dog moves away: the pooch doesn't seem to remember the owner who never gave up on him.
The shelter worker repeatedly tries to get Forty to greet his old family, but the dog isn't having it.
Despite getting the cold shoulder from Forty, the family is thrilled to have their old dog back, as they told ABC 6 News.
Family thrilled to have their dog back despite the cold shoulder
Forty was found on the streets on Saturday by ACCT Philly.
Luckily, his microchip information was up-to-date, and the shelter was able to contact his family.
"I thought it was a joke. It's just amazing, and I can't believe after years that he was brought back to us," Jourdyn told the TV station.
Forty was stolen with another dog from the family's backyard in Mayfair, Pennsylvania, in 2015. The other dog was reunited with the family shortly after the pair went missing.
Forty, on the other hand, was missing for 11 years, but the family didn't give up.
Jourdyn excused her dog for the disappointing reunion, saying, "He's very old, and he's going to go home with us and just live his best life for the rest of the time that we have with him."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/ACCT Philly