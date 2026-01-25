Dog mom catches four-legged friend snoozing in forbidden place – her reaction has users in tears
Brooklyn, New York - The two foster dogs Ilya and Shane usually had strict rules about where they could sleep at night. That being said, both the four-legged friends and their foster mother had great difficulty adhering to them, as a viral video shows.
Isabel Klee, a well-known foster mother from Brooklyn, made the dilemma public on TikTok, even giving an intimate insight into her bedroom.
Apparently, the dogs aren't allowed to sleep in the bed and must be in their crate at bedtime.
But when she went to bed that night, she discovered one of the four-legged friends in the forbidden place.
In a video, you can see the cute furry friend Ilya, who has made herself comfortable between the pillow and comforter and has already fallen asleep.
"What am I supposed to do about... how can I take him out of this comfy situation?" Isabel asks the camera in mock despair.
Although she wanted to stick to the guidelines, she found it difficult to tear the dog away from this really cosy situation.
"What do I do with you?" she now addresses the question to Ilya himself, who sleepily opened his little eyes.
The next sequence then reveals how Isabel resolved the situation.
Foster dog mom finds sweet solution to her pups breaking the rules
This time, viewers see her lying in bed.
"I'm not caving," she promises, "but I'm reading before bed and I wanted a little 'heating pad' while I read..."
For this reason, she has "put two buns in the oven."
The scene below shows exactly what this means and what it has to do with Ilya and Shane – when Isabel lifts the comforter, you can see the two foster dogs curled up between her and her partner.
The two four-legged friends are slumbering blissfully in their cuddly cave.
It seems as if the New Yorker has turned a blind eye this time and condoned the breach of the rules.
And without a guilty conscience: "I'm in heaven," enthuses foster mother Isabell with a giggle at the end of the clip.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@simonsits