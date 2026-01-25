Dog mom catches four-legged friend snoozing in forbidden place – her reaction has users in tears

Brooklyn, New York - The two foster dogs Ilya and Shane usually had strict rules about where they could sleep at night. That being said, both the four-legged friends and their foster mother had great difficulty adhering to them, as a viral video shows.

Isabel Klee caught her foster dog Ilya in her bed, something the four-legged friend is not allowed to do. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@simonsits

Isabel Klee, a well-known foster mother from Brooklyn, made the dilemma public on TikTok, even giving an intimate insight into her bedroom.

Apparently, the dogs aren't allowed to sleep in the bed and must be in their crate at bedtime.

But when she went to bed that night, she discovered one of the four-legged friends in the forbidden place.

In a video, you can see the cute furry friend Ilya, who has made herself comfortable between the pillow and comforter and has already fallen asleep.

"What am I supposed to do about... how can I take him out of this comfy situation?" Isabel asks the camera in mock despair.

Although she wanted to stick to the guidelines, she found it difficult to tear the dog away from this really cosy situation.

"What do I do with you?" she now addresses the question to Ilya himself, who sleepily opened his little eyes.

The next sequence then reveals how Isabel resolved the situation.