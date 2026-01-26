Dog owner terrified by pet's scary symptoms: "I honestly thought he was dying"

Canton, Georgia - In a dramatic TikTok, dog owner Karen Kriegbaum documented what she thought were the final moments of her pup Ryder's life. But was it really his time?

Ryder the dog suddenly froze up, with his paws feeling like "deadweight" to his owner. © Screenshot/TikTok/@sylvieandgooselesrouge

"I honestly thought he was dying," Kriegbaum said in an interview with Newsweek.

"I noticed he was making sounds as if he were trying to clear his throat. He began walking into the living room, took about 10 steps, and suddenly stopped. I called his name several times, but he did not respond," she continued, describing the horrific situation.

The incident can be seen in a viral video, which was posted to TikTok last week.

In the clip, Ryder barely moves and eventually lies down slowly.

"When I walked over and bent down, his body felt very stiff. Shortly after that, his breathing became labored," Kriegbaum said.

The four-legged friend lay on the floor for around 20 minutes and seemed to have lost all will to live. She began to say her goodbyes and went to wake up her son, Mikey, so he could do the same.

"When Mikey came into the room, Ryder looked at him and wagged his tail," Kriegbaum said. "His eyes were no longer glazed over, but he still did not move."