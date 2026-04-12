Stray dog has plastic jug stuck on head but flees from help in heartbreaking viral rescue story
Phoenix, Arizona - Animal rights activist Davis wanted to help a stray dog, who had a large plastic container stuck on his head. Unfortunately, the dog wasn't interested in getting free!
Davis spoke to The Dodo in early April about one of her strangest recent rescues, which is documented in a viral Facebook video.
"He was hanging out with his friend, and when I approached, both dogs split and ran," she explained.
The animal rights activist had one main concern: "It was a tricky situation because though the jug had a hole in the top, the dog was at risk of overheating."
The drama dragged on for a good half hour until the four-legged friend maneuvered himself offside in a yard and Davis was finally able to put him on a leash.
Soon after, however, she had another problem.
Dog's personality blossoms at the vet's office
"I tried taking off the jug, but it was on there pretty good. I knew that I would need some help to get it off safely and without injuring him," Davis said.
So the dog rescuer drove to Maricopa County Animal Care & Control, where veterinarian Samantha Thurman took care of the problem.
In the end, the woman – with the help of other colleagues – had to pull hard on the canister until it was finally off the dog's head.
"When we took it off, we kind of jumped back, not knowing if he was going to attempt to bite anybody," Thurman told The Dodo.
"Then the sweet boy just climbed into one of our veterinary technicians' laps and was like, 'Thank you for taking this off my head.'"
Jones, as they called him, turned out to be a cuddly teddy bear of a pup!
Incidentally, the dog didn't have to stay at the shelter for long.
He was re-homed shortly after his rescue, as Maricopa County Animal Care & Control reported in another Instagram post.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Maricopa County Animal Care & Control