Stray dog has plastic jug stuck on head but flees from help in heartbreaking viral rescue story

Phoenix, Arizona - Animal rights activist Davis wanted to help a stray dog , who had a large plastic container stuck on his head. Unfortunately, the dog wasn't interested in getting free!

This poor dog was found sitting in the mud with a plastic container on his head. © Screenshot/Facebook/Maricopa County Animal Care & Control

Davis spoke to The Dodo in early April about one of her strangest recent rescues, which is documented in a viral Facebook video.

"He was hanging out with his friend, and when I approached, both dogs split and ran," she explained.

The animal rights activist had one main concern: "It was a tricky situation because though the jug had a hole in the top, the dog was at risk of overheating."

The drama dragged on for a good half hour until the four-legged friend maneuvered himself offside in a yard and Davis was finally able to put him on a leash.

Soon after, however, she had another problem.