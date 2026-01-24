Dog shelter staff are horrified when they see this shockingly emaciated pup
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - How did he survive? The staff at the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) in Philadelphia were horrified when they first saw the skeletal dog Jeremiah last year. The poor four-legged friend was literally just skin and bones.
"At just 27 pounds, he was severely emaciated - skin and bones, barely able to stand," the PSPCA wrote in a Facebook post.
"Even our veterinary team couldn’t believe he could walk."
The shelter staff knew little about the stray's previous history, but they were deeply touched when they realized how much love the sick dog still had to give.
"Even when he was in such a critical state, he was still so happy and eager to greet his friends," a PSPCA spokesperson told The Dodo in an interview.
Fortunately, Jeremiah's doctors and caregivers quickly put together the right plan to save him.
How is this severely neglected dog doing now?
Of course, the main priority was to give the emaciated dog the right food in the right dosage, which involved several animal experts monitoring him for weeks.
The work paid off, as Jeremiah doubled his weight quickly.
Life also returned to the four-legged friend – he was finally able to play and romp around again!
This zest for life was soon observed by a couple who had recently lost their previous dog.
"They fell in love with Jeremiah during the meet and were fully prepared to help him transition to home life," said a PSPCA spokesperson.
However, there was one thing his new owners didn't like about Jeremiah: his name. So they decided to rename him Tucker without further ado.
"He fits in like he’s been here for years," his owner told The Dodo. "He brings a lot of joy to my life that I’ve been missing!"
This rescue really has changed everything in the dog's life – and, in the end, even his name.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Pennsylvania SPCA