Dog shelter staff are horrified when they see this shockingly emaciated pup

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - How did he survive? The staff at the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) in Philadelphia were horrified when they first saw the skeletal dog Jeremiah last year. The poor four-legged friend was literally just skin and bones.

"At just 27 pounds, he was severely emaciated - skin and bones, barely able to stand," the PSPCA wrote in a Facebook post.

"Even our veterinary team couldn’t believe he could walk."

The shelter staff knew little about the stray's previous history, but they were deeply touched when they realized how much love the sick dog still had to give.

"Even when he was in such a critical state, he was still so happy and eager to greet his friends," a PSPCA spokesperson told The Dodo in an interview.

Fortunately, Jeremiah's doctors and caregivers quickly put together the right plan to save him.