Traumatized rescue dog's coping mechanism breaks shelter workers' hearts

Chester Springs, Pennsylvania - When this hound and Great Pyrenees mix landed at Main Line Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, he was clearly traumatized.

This dog tried to block out the world with his paw. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Main Line Animal Rescue (MLAR)

The dog's owner had suffered a housing crisis and was forced to give him up.

Shelter workers told Newsweek Fin was insecure and overwhelmed by the new situation, with one gesture in particular breaking their hearts.

"As the lights dimmed tonight, Fin curled up in his kennel and gently covered his eyes with his paw, as if to somehow block out the reality that this is his life now… And it broke us," a Facebook post read.

A picture showing the sweet pooch curled up in a vulnerable state went viral, with thousands sharing their concern in the comments.



"Fin is trying so hard to be brave, but you can see the sadness he carries," the post added.