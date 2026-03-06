Traumatized rescue dog's coping mechanism breaks shelter workers' hearts
Chester Springs, Pennsylvania - When this hound and Great Pyrenees mix landed at Main Line Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, he was clearly traumatized.
The dog's owner had suffered a housing crisis and was forced to give him up.
Shelter workers told Newsweek Fin was insecure and overwhelmed by the new situation, with one gesture in particular breaking their hearts.
"As the lights dimmed tonight, Fin curled up in his kennel and gently covered his eyes with his paw, as if to somehow block out the reality that this is his life now… And it broke us," a Facebook post read.
A picture showing the sweet pooch curled up in a vulnerable state went viral, with thousands sharing their concern in the comments.
"Fin is trying so hard to be brave, but you can see the sadness he carries," the post added.
Fin wanted to hide from his new sad reality
Fin is now looking for a new forever home.
"He has had some general online interest but he is still available and very much in need! He is an absolutely amazing dog. He is loving, smart, fun and sweet," a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania rescue told Newsweek.
"He would thrive with a patient and loving owner who will give him the time he needs to adjust to life after losing everything he ever knew," the staff member added.
Hopefully, Fin's internet fame will help him find the home he needs.
