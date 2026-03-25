Dog thinks he's being kidnapped – but what's actually behind it has TikTok laughing!

Michigan - Bailey the dog didn't quite know what was happening to him when he was suddenly taken from his home by a stranger. Fearful, he assumed he was being kidnapped – but he was wrong: the dog was only going for a visit to the groomer!

Bailey the dog believes he is being kidnapped by a strange woman and immediately flees. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ablondestyling

It was the Shih Apso's second appointment with a groomer to finally have his long coat trimmed, so he was picked up from his home by a mobile groomer and taken to the salon for the first time.

It was a completely unfamiliar situation for Bailey, which made him think he was being kidnapped.

His owner Merna Makdisi captured the dramatic scene in a video, which she then uploaded to TikTok and has already made more than 1.6 million people laugh.

The clip shows the dog being carried by the hairdresser to a van parked outside Makdisi's house.

In order to escape his apparent abductor, Bailey writhes in her arms until she finally has to release him.

When the Shih Apso realizes that he has solid ground under his paws again, he takes flight and sprints back to his owner, who has been watching the drama spellbound and has already opened the door for her pooch.

Back in safety, the little four-legged friend casts one last uncertain glance back in the direction of the car.