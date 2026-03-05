New mom is shocked to find out who's shifting her baby's bed every night!
Tupelo, Mississippi - A Mississippi mother couldn't figure out why her baby's bed seemed to be moving on its own – until she checked the baby cam!
Sloane Lyle from Tupelo, Mississippi, told Newsweek she couldn't figure out why her baby's crib was in a different spot every morning.
The shifting crib had her worried, so she checked her baby monitor.
What she saw was shocking: her baby boy was responsible!
When the infant was supposed to be sleeping, he was moving. He bopped his head against the bars of the crib with such force that he shifted the bed!
"Every nap and at night, like clockwork, for about two to four minutes, he will do it, and then he's dead asleep," Sloane explained.
"The first time he did it, my husband and I were horrified and thought something was wrong, and after calling our pediatrician frantically."
Luckily, the doctor assured the new parents that this kind of behavior is normal when babies are trying to fall asleep.
Babies often rock themselves to sleep
While many babies suck on pacifiers to fall asleep, others rock or – in this case, bop – themselves to sleep.
Sloane shared a video of her son's antics on TikTok, and it quickly went viral!
In the comments, many fellow parents said they'd seen their kids do similarly odd things to fall asleep.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@syle01