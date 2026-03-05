New mom is shocked to find out who's shifting her baby's bed every night!

Tupelo, Mississippi - A Mississippi mother couldn't figure out why her baby 's bed seemed to be moving on its own – until she checked the baby cam!

This baby has been shifting his crib with the repeated bopping of his head. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@syle01

Sloane Lyle from Tupelo, Mississippi, told Newsweek she couldn't figure out why her baby's crib was in a different spot every morning.

The shifting crib had her worried, so she checked her baby monitor.

What she saw was shocking: her baby boy was responsible!

When the infant was supposed to be sleeping, he was moving. He bopped his head against the bars of the crib with such force that he shifted the bed!

"Every nap and at night, like clockwork, for about two to four minutes, he will do it, and then he's dead asleep," Sloane explained.

"The first time he did it, my husband and I were horrified and thought something was wrong, and after calling our pediatrician frantically."

Luckily, the doctor assured the new parents that this kind of behavior is normal when babies are trying to fall asleep.