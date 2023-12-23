Alabama woman with rare double uterus gives birth to twin girls

Birmingham, Alabama - A 32-year-old woman from Alabama who was born with two uteruses and became pregnant in both gave birth to twin girls on different days, she announced on Friday.

Kelsey Hatcher (l.), who has two uteruses, has given birth two "miracle babies." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/doubleuhatchlings

"Our miracle babies were born!" Kelsey Hatcher, who is documenting her story on her Instagram account "doubleuhatchlings," wrote in a post.



She added that the girls "decided they were rare enough statistically that they should just go ahead and have their own birthdays too."

The first one, named Roxi Layla, was born on Tuesday at 7:49 PM. She was joined by Rebel Laken on Wednesday at 6:09 AM.

Doctors had estimated a Christmas due date, but the sisters arrived just in time to be at home for the holidays with their siblings.

The mother and daughters have been discharged from the hospital, with Hatcher, promising to share details about the delivery in future.