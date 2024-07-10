Baby's reaction to puppy shocks everyone!

This six-month-old baby is clearly a dog person, as an adorable viral video shows. The first time this little guy met a pooch, he was adorablly thrilled.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke, Steffi Feldman

Baby Easton meets Sherman the Dachshund for the first time in the family's now-viral TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mckinneyadventures When Kirsten and Elijah McKinney agreed to look after their friend's dog, a Dachshund named Sherman, the parents were excited to see how their young son Easton would react to the dog! The baby lives with a cat and has only recently become interested in the animal. His parents say he tries to pet the cat, but isn't super excited about the feline. With Sherman the puppy, however, everything was different. Easton couldn't contain his joy! The giggles bubbled out of the little boy. Baby A pregnant woman's gender reveal party takes a raging turn Luckily, his mom caught the adorable moment on camera.

Baby's reaction to Dachshund dog melts hearts on TikTok

And the little boy's reaction makes it clear: Easton loves dogs! © Bildmontage/Screenshot/TikTok/mckinneyadventures In the sweet clip, Sherman wags his tail as he enters Easton's play area and the baby starts giggling uncontrollably. The Dachshund feeds off the happy energy and excitedly jumps around between the dad and baby. The six-month-old laughs so hard that he actually falls over at one point! Baby Alabama woman with rare double uterus gives birth to twin girls "At first, you can tell my husband and I were both surprised by his adorable and vivacious response because I wasn't even positioned in a good spot to film the video," the 28-year-old mother told Newsweek.

She added that, while her son usually smiles at their cat, his reaction to the dog was "on a different level." "He just loves dogs and something about them is very funny to him," she said. In another video, the TikToker explained that Easton is her "miracle rainbow baby," and brings her and her husband lots of joy. She says she likes to watch the video of him laughing at the dog when she needs a pick-me-up.

