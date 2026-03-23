Global climate declared a "state of emergency" in shocking new UN report

Geneva, Switzerland - The amount of heat trapped on Earth reached record levels in 2025, and is set to last for at least 1,000 years, triggering what UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called a "state of emergency."

The amount of heat trapped by Earth reached record levels in 2025, and will last for at least 1,000 years, a new UN report reveals. © AFP/Andy Buchanan

The 11 hottest years ever recorded were all between 2015 and 2025, the United Nations' weather and climate agency confirmed in its annual State of the Global Climate report, which was released on Monday.

Last year was the second or third hottest year on record, at about 1.43 Celsius above the 1850-1900 average, the World Meteorological Organization said.

"The state of the global climate is in a state of emergency. Planet Earth is being pushed beyond its limits. Every key climate indicator is flashing red," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a speech published online.

"Humanity has just endured the 11 hottest years on record. When history repeats itself 11 times, it is no longer a coincidence. It is a call to act," he said.

For the first time, the WMO climate report includes the planet's energy imbalance: the rate at which energy enters and leaves the Earth system.

"The report confirms that the Earth's energy imbalance, the gap between heat absorbed and heat released, is the highest on record. In other words, our planet is trapping heat faster than it can shed it," Guterres revealed.

Under a stable climate, incoming energy from the Sun is about the same as the amount of outgoing energy.

However, the increase in concentrations of heat-trapping greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, "to their highest level in at least 800,000 years" has "upset this equilibrium," the WMO said.

"The Earth’s energy imbalance has increased since its observational record began in 1960, particularly in the past 20 years. It reached a new high in 2025," the report revealed.