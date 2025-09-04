DOJ files massive lawsuit against power company over Los Angeles wildfires
Los Angeles, California - The US government on Thursday filed multi-million dollar lawsuits against a major power company over wildfires in Southern California, including one of the huge blazes that tore through the Los Angeles area in January.
The Department of Justice said it had no doubt that Southern California Edison was to blame for the Eaton Fire, which laid waste to Altadena, killing 19 people and destroying thousands of homes.
"The lawsuits filed today allege a troubling pattern of negligence resulting in death, destruction, and tens of millions of federal taxpayer dollars spent to clean up one utility company's mistakes," said Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli.
"We hope that today’s filings are the first step in causing the beginnings of a culture change at Southern California Edison, one that will make it a responsible, conscientious company that helps – not harms – our community.
"Hardworking Californians should not pick up the tab for Edison's negligence."
The Eaton Fire was one of two blazes that ripped through greater Los Angeles in January, fanned by powerful winds.
Firefighters battled for weeks from the ground and the air to tame the fires, which also hit the well-to-do area of Pacific Palisades.
The fires, which together killed at least 31 people, left thousands of people homeless and created long-term health impacts for many more.
Together, they are counted as one of the costliest natural disasters ever, anywhere in the world.
Southern California Edison sued over deadly Eaton and Fairview fires
In July, Southern California Edison (SCE) said it would begin paying compensation to victims of the Eaton Fire, even before an official investigation concludes.
For several months, the finger of blame has been pointing at an SCE powerline as the cause of the fire.
Videos and witness accounts suggest that the equipment produced sparks that could have triggered the fast-moving conflagration.
The company has previously admitted that it detected a fault on one of its transmission lines around that time.
In a July filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, SCE reported it was "not aware of evidence pointing to another possible source of ignition."
The Justice Department said it would be seeking $40 million from SCE for the Eaton Fire, relating solely to costs to the federal government.
A second lawsuit filed Thursday alleges sagging SCE power lines ignited the September 2022 Fairview Fire in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles.
That blaze killed two people as it charred 14,000 acres and destroyed dozens of buildings.
"A majority of the fires in California are started by these utility companies that do not maintain the areas and the infrastructure around their transmission lines," Essayli told reporters. "We want Edison to change the way it does business."
A spokesperson for SCE said the company would review the lawsuits and "respond through the appropriate legal channels."
