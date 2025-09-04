DOJ files massive lawsuit against power company over Los Angeles wildfires

Los Angeles, California - The US government on Thursday filed multi-million dollar lawsuits against a major power company over wildfires in Southern California, including one of the huge blazes that tore through the Los Angeles area in January.

The Eaton Fire, which tore through LA in January, left thousands homeless. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Department of Justice said it had no doubt that Southern California Edison was to blame for the Eaton Fire, which laid waste to Altadena, killing 19 people and destroying thousands of homes.

"The lawsuits filed today allege a troubling pattern of negligence resulting in death, destruction, and tens of millions of federal taxpayer dollars spent to clean up one utility company's mistakes," said Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli.

"We hope that today’s filings are the first step in causing the beginnings of a culture change at Southern California Edison, one that will make it a responsible, conscientious company that helps – not harms – our community.

"Hardworking Californians should not pick up the tab for Edison's negligence."

The Eaton Fire was one of two blazes that ripped through greater Los Angeles in January, fanned by powerful winds.

Firefighters battled for weeks from the ground and the air to tame the fires, which also hit the well-to-do area of Pacific Palisades.

The fires, which together killed at least 31 people, left thousands of people homeless and created long-term health impacts for many more.

Together, they are counted as one of the costliest natural disasters ever, anywhere in the world.