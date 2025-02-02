Here's how human-driven climate change made ferocious LA wildfires more likely

Washington DC - Human-driven climate change set the stage for the devastating Los Angeles wildfires by reducing rainfall, parching vegetation, and extending the dangerous overlap between flammable drought conditions and powerful Santa Ana winds, according to an analysis published this week.

Fire trucks and public security vehicles are seen in the foreground as red glowing flames and smoke rise from the Hughes Fire in Castaic in northwest Los Angeles County, California, on January 22, 2025. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The new study, conducted by dozens of researchers, concluded that the fire-prone conditions fueling the blazes were approximately 35% more likely due to global warming caused by burning fossil fuels.

"Climate change increased the risk of the devastating LA wildfires," said Clair Barnes of Imperial College London, the lead author of the study by World Weather Attribution, an international academic collaboration.

"Drought conditions are increasingly pushing into winter, raising the likelihood of fires breaking out during strong Santa Ana winds that can transform small ignitions into deadly infernos.

"Without a faster transition away from planet-heating fossil fuels, California will continue to get hotter, drier, and more flammable."

The study does not address the direct causes of the wildfires, which erupted around Los Angeles on January 7, killing at least 29 people and destroying more than 10,000 homes, the most destructive in the city's history.

Investigators are probing the role of power company Southern California Edison in one of the blazes, the Eaton Fire.

Instead, researchers analyzed weather data and climate models to assess how such events have evolved under today's climate, which has warmed approximately 2.3 degrees Fahrenheit (1.3 degrees Celsius) above pre-industrial levels.