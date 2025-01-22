Hughes Fire: Explosive new blaze erupts in Los Angeles as evacuations are ordered

Los Angeles, California - A new wildfire erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday, exploding in size and sparking evacuation orders in a region already staggering from the effects of huge blazes.

Ferocious flames were devouring hillsides near Castaic Lake, spreading rapidly to cover 3,400 acres in less than two hours.

The fire was being fanned by strong, dry Santa Ana winds that were racing through the area, pushing a vast pall of smoke and embers ahead of the flames.

Evacuations were ordered all around the lake, which sits around 35 miles north of Los Angeles, and close to the city of Santa Clarita.

"I'm just praying that our house doesn't burn down," one man told broadcaster KTLA as he packed his car.

Television footage showed police driving around the neighborhood urging people to get out.

Southern California is still on edge after enormous fires ripped through parts of Los Angeles, killing more than two dozen people and destroying 12,000 structures.