Los Angeles fires could be "worst" natural disaster in US history as death toll rises again

Los Angeles, California - At least 24 people have died as major fires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area amid what is already shaping up to be one of the worst natural disasters in US history.

The Palisades and Eaton fires have killed at least 24 people, with authorities expecting the death toll to rise again. © REUTERS

Sixteen of the fatalities are related to the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, and eight others to the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades district.

There have been several major fires in the region since Tuesday, but these two are the most severe.

Officials believe the death toll may continue to rise, since it may take days before emergency services can safely access all areas impacted by the fires.

The US weather service forecast wind speeds of up to 60 miles per hour for the next three days, which, combined with dry vegetation, favors the rapid and unpredictable spread of both existing and new fires.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) warned of "critical fire weather" through to Wednesday.

"Life-threatening winds and dangerously low humidity are forecast for much of Southern California – from Ventura to San Diego – creating a significant risk of rapid fire spread," the department wrote on X.

It warned the wind would increase fire activity and urged people to avoid mowing their lawns and parking their vehicles on dry grass and to ensure all campfires were extinguished.