Los Angeles fires: Officials issue alerts as strong winds threaten to spark new blazes

Los Angeles, California - Hot and powerful winds on Tuesday threatened to rekindle and whip up major fires that have devastated the hills and suburbs of Los Angeles, killing at last 24 people.

Strong winds are threatening to fan the massive fires consuming the Los Angeles area, as well as spark new blazes. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

A week after blazes erupted and spread uncontained, forecasters predicted "particularly dangerous" dry Santa Ana winds would spike the wildfire threat for already exhausted firefighters.

"Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate. Avoid anything that can spark a fire," the National Weather Service warned.

A large part of Southern California was under a Red Flag warning, indicating that intense dryness and furious winds would make conditions ripe for wildfire.

Part of Los Angeles County and much of neighboring Ventura County were in a "Particularly Dangerous Situation," according to the NWS, a designation that was also declared before last week's deadly blazes erupted.

Officials insisted they were poised to act, with Los Angeles city fire chief Kristin Crowley telling reporters a huge firefighting operation was well-placed.

"I have strategically pre-positioned engine strike teams and task forces which are dedicated to rapid response for any new fire that breaks out," she said.