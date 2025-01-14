Los Angeles fires: Officials issue alerts as strong winds threaten to spark new blazes
Los Angeles, California - Hot and powerful winds on Tuesday threatened to rekindle and whip up major fires that have devastated the hills and suburbs of Los Angeles, killing at last 24 people.
A week after blazes erupted and spread uncontained, forecasters predicted "particularly dangerous" dry Santa Ana winds would spike the wildfire threat for already exhausted firefighters.
"Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate. Avoid anything that can spark a fire," the National Weather Service warned.
A large part of Southern California was under a Red Flag warning, indicating that intense dryness and furious winds would make conditions ripe for wildfire.
Part of Los Angeles County and much of neighboring Ventura County were in a "Particularly Dangerous Situation," according to the NWS, a designation that was also declared before last week's deadly blazes erupted.
Officials insisted they were poised to act, with Los Angeles city fire chief Kristin Crowley telling reporters a huge firefighting operation was well-placed.
"I have strategically pre-positioned engine strike teams and task forces which are dedicated to rapid response for any new fire that breaks out," she said.
Search for bodies continues with death toll expected to rise
The renewed danger comes with 24,000 acres of the upmarket Pacific Palisades in ruins and 14,000 acres of the city of Altadena badly charred.
More than 90,000 evacuees are desperate to get back to their homes – or even just to see if anything at all survived.
"My house is gone, I know that. I've seen pictures and all that's left is the chimney. But I need to see it by myself to believe it," Fred Busche told AFP.
Among the desperation, there were stories of fortitude.
Jeff Ridgway told how he had refused to abandon the apartment complex he manages, defending it against the fires by hauling buckets of water from the pool.
"It was just a war," the 67-year-old told AFP, pointing to a eucalyptus tree he extinguished when it caught fire and threatened the building last week.
"But I was just stubborn. I was like: 'I'm not going to be defeated by you. I'm sorry, this is just not gonna happen.'"
Search teams using cadaver dogs have been scouring the rubble for days, with Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna saying he expected more victims would be unearthed.
"Every day we're doing this, we're running across the remains of individual community members," he said. "I believe we'll continue to find remains."
Cover photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP