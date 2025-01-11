Los Angeles city and fire department officials deny rift as infernos rage

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles city and fire department officials put on a united front Saturday following reports of a furious row over the handling of devastating wildfires raging throughout the city.

Los Angeles city and fire officials put on a united front Saturday following reports of a furious row over the handling of wildfires raging throughout the city. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

In an at-times tense press conference, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass denied a report that she had been planning to fire Los Angeles City Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley.

Crowley, standing alongside Bass, meanwhile said the city's political leaders, fire and police departments were "all on the same page" as they battled the devastating infernos that have left at least 11 people dead.

Crowley had appeared to direct a barb at city leaders on Friday when she said her department was underfunded.

"My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded," Crowley told Fox television's local network. "It's not."

Hours later, Crowley met Bass in a private meeting at city hall, which ran so late that Bass was forced to miss a scheduled news briefing. The Daily Mail later reported on its website that Bass had fired Crowley.