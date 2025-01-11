Khloé Kardashian slams Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over wildfire response: "You are a joke"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian didn't hold back as she shared her frustrations over the response to the wildfires ravaging her native Los Angeles.

Khloé Kardashian (r.) slammed the work of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as she shared her frustrations over the wildfires ravaging the city. © Collage: Eric Thayer & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an Instagram story shared on Friday, the reality star slammed the city's mayor, Karen Bass, as she reposted a report about Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, who said budget cuts called by Bass were hindering the firefighters' efforts.

"My message is the fire department needs to be properly funded," Crowley told FOX11. "It's not."

"I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!" Kardashian wrote over the clip.

"You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!"



She went on to praise Crowley's honesty and added, "Mayor Bass you are a joke!"

According to TMZ, Khloé Kardashian safely evacuated her home in Los Angeles along with her siblings Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

The evacuation orders have since been lifted in their Hidden Hills neighborhood, but whether or not the famous family returned home has not been confirmed.

In the meantime, the Kar-Jenner crew has been using their influence to assist firefighters as well as residents who have lost their homes in the deadly fires.