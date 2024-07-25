Thousands flee fast-spreading Park Fire wildfire in northern California

Los Angeles, California - Firefighters were battling a fast-moving wildfire in California on Thursday, authorities said, with more than 3,500 people forced to flee their homes.

A business that was destroyed by the Camp Fire continues to smolder on November 9, 2018, in Paradise, California. © Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Park Fire, enveloping more than 71,000 acres, broke out Wednesday evening, on the last day of a heat wave affecting the region.



More than 1,150 personnel were deployed to fight the blaze, which was only three percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire).

As of 12:00 PM local time on Thursday, the fire had enveloped 71,489 acres, according to CalFire.

More than 3,500 people had evacuated the area, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

The town of Chico, under threat from the fire, is located just 12 miles west of Paradise, a town that was destroyed by a massive wildfire in 2018, resulting in the deaths of 85 people.

The cause of the Park Fire remains under investigation, according to CalFire.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a "red flag" weather warning for "critical fire weather conditions" in the area, including wind gusts and low humidity.

The western US has experienced several heat waves since the beginning of June, and dozens of fires are currently burning in the region.