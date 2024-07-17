Cow Valley Fire deemed "megafire" as firefighters struggle to contain blaze

Ironside, Oregon - Firefighters in Oregon are currently battling severe wildfire, with an emerging "megafire" keeping emergency services on their toes .

The "megafire," which has been designated as the Cow Valley Fire, began to spread in Oregon last week.

On Tuesday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced in a statement that the fire had spread to around 133,408 acres.

The OSFM confirmed that the fire was started by one person, and responders are now dealing with the aftermath.

In the wake of the spreading fire, Governor of Oregon Tina Kotek issued a press release declaring a state of emergency due to the "imminent threat of wildfire" until October 1 and promised communities across Oregon access to state resources.

In the coming days, the emergency services will be confronted with excessive heat and challenging weather conditions, thus increasing the risk of the "megafire" spreading or new fires breaking out.