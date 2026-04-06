Is fiber the new protein in the online "maxxing" era?

First it was protein, now it's fiber: the "maxxing" mindset has permeated social media, as wellness influencers insist that loading up on certain nutrients is the key to vitality and a life-changing gut glow-up.

Dietary fiber is on track to be 2026's online trend of choice. © IMAGO / YAY Images

These viral diet trends rooted in extreme optimization are impacting how people eat and what companies sell – but are they actually healthy?



The concept of "proteinmaxxing" insists that more is better when it comes to the macronutrient found in foods like meat, dairy, and nuts, which is essential to a vast array of bodily functions such as repairing tissue or enhancing immune function.

Meanwhile, dietary fiber is on track to be 2026's online trend of choice: ingest as much as possible and you'll be less hungry and more regular, say online advocates who wave bowls of chia seeds and oats at the camera.

Brands have taken note: if you can buy it, there's probably a protein-boosted version of it – even the sugariest cereals are touting their high protein content.

And blue chip companies like PepsiCo and Nestle along with newer firms like Olipop are jumping on the bandwagon, highlighting the fiber content in prebiotic sodas or chips.

"I think fiber will be the next protein," said PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta in an earnings call late last year.

A survey from the consulting firm Bain & Company showed nearly half of US consumers are trying to eat more protein.

Across the US, Europe, and Asia, it's Gen Z and Millennial consumers primarily driving the fad, according to the survey.

The same goes for fiber: according to London's GlobalData, 40% of Gen Z and 45% of Millennials reported they're trying to improve their gut health.