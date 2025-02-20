Musk vows to "fix" X community notes after users defend Ukraine and Zelensky

Washington DC - Elon Musk said Thursday that a feature on his social media platform X , which allows users to fact-check potentially misleading posts, was being "gamed" over Ukraine 's President Volodymyr Zelensky and vowed to "fix" it.

Elon Musk (pictured) said Thursday that X's Community Notes were being "gamed" over Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and vowed to "fix" it. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Musk spoke after his ally President Donald Trump turned on his one-time ally Zelensky in recent days, accusing the Ukrainian leader of being a "dictator" and having started Ukraine's war with Russia – narratives long pushed by Moscow.

The about-face has seen social media users – including stunned European officials and journalists – take to X in particular to defend Ukraine and Zelensky.

Many have used the "Community Notes" feature, which allows users to attach content to posts that could contain misinformation to debunk them.

"Unfortunately, @CommunityNotes is increasingly being gamed by governments & legacy media. Working to fix this," Musk wrote on X Thursday.

"It should be utterly obvious that a Zelensky-controlled poll about his OWN approval is not credible!!" he continued, adding: "In reality, he is despised by the people of Ukraine, which is why he has refused to hold an election."

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Zelensky's five-year term expired last year, but Ukrainian law does not require elections during wartime.

According to a survey carried out this month by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Zelensky has a 57% approval rating and is "maintaining his legitimacy."