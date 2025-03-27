Houthis strike back again with rocket attacks and defiant message to US

Sana'a, Yemen - Yemen's Houthis said Thursday they targeted an Israeli airport and army site as well as a US warship as the group continues to hold out despite Washington's military pressure.

Yemen's Houthis said they targeted the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier as well as sites in Israel on Thursday. © Michael Gomez / US NAVY / AFP

Earlier Thursday, the Israeli military said it intercepted two missiles launched from Yemen "prior to crossing into Israeli territory" after it activated air raid sirens across multiple areas, including Jerusalem.

Saree said the rebels also "targeted hostile warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier (USS Harry S) Truman," which he said was "in retaliation to the ongoing US aggression against our country."

The US launched what its Central Command called a "large scale operation" involving air strikes on Yemen on March 15, killing dozens of civilians in a bombing operation that became the subject of a scandal when members of President Donald Trump's administration shared war plans with a journalist invited to their chat group.

Washington vowed to use overwhelming force until they stopped firing on vessels in the key shipping routes of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, while the Houthis say they will not back down until Israel ends its brutal US-sponsored destruction of Gaza.

Earlier Thursday, the rebels said two people had been killed in overnight air strikes near the rebel-controlled capital Sanaa that they blamed on the US.