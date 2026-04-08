Israel carries out most violent strikes on Beirut yet despite ceasefire deal

Beirut, Lebanon - Lebanon's government said Wednesday Israeli strikes killed dozens and wounded hundreds across the country, with the capital Beirut hit by the most violent bombardment since the start of the war .

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at the Corniche al-Mazraa neighborhood of Beirut on April 8, 2026. © IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP

AFPTV's live broadcast showed plumes of smoke rising over Beirut and the suburbs, while AFP journalists saw panic in the streets before the Lebanese health ministry issued an emergency call for the capital's roads to be cleared for ambulances.

"In a very serious escalation, Israeli warplanes launched a wave of simultaneous airstrikes on several Lebanese areas, resulting in, in an initial count, dozens of martyrs and hundreds of wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military had carried out a surprise attack on Wednesday targeting hundreds of Hezbollah members across Lebanon, calling it the largest blow against the group since a 2024 operation involving pager bombs.

It came despite a deal for a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Simultaneous strikes on Beirut came without warning, prompting people on the street to start running and motorists to honk their horns in an effort to clear the way, according to AFP journalists.

"I saw the blast, it was very strong, and there were children killed, some with their hands cut off," Yasser Abdallah, who works in an appliance store in central Beirut, told AFP.

One of the strikes hit Corniche al-Mazraa, one of the main roads in the capital.

An AFP photographer saw widespread damage, buildings ablaze, and destroyed cars.

The strikes came as Hezbollah claimed it was close to a "historic victory" but did not claim any operations against Israel since 1:00 AM, around the time the ceasefire took hold.