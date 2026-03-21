Joke of the Day for March 21, 2026: A cat joke for Caturday!

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a roar for Caturday! Here's a funny to make you smile right meow.

Joke of the Day for March 17, 2026: One to make you chuckle for St. Patrick's Day!

Joke of the Night for March 17, 2026: A St. Patrick's Day fun one!

Joke of the Day for March 20, 2026: An egg-cellent funny!

Joke of the Night for March 20, 2026: This one's swimming with silly

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