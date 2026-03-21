Joke of the Day for March 21, 2026: A cat joke for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a roar for Caturday! Here's a funny to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
What ancient cat solved mysteries?
The saber sleuth tiger.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Zoshua Colah