US Treasury temporarily lifts oil sanctions as Iran war creates global chaos

Washington DC - The US Treasury on Friday temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded onto vessels, in Washington's latest step to stem a supply crisis over the Middle East war .

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced the US is temporarily lifting sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded onto vessels. © REUTERS

The authorization allows for the delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and other petroleum products loaded onto ships before March 20, and will last through April 19, the Treasury said in a statement.

The move by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said Thursday was under consideration, follows a similar lifting of sanctions on Russian oil at sea.

Iran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil and gas normally flows, and the numerous attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East, have sent crude oil prices soaring.

Bessent described the move in a statement Friday as a narrowly tailored, short-term authorization that follows President Donald Trump's intention to "maximize the flow of energy to the world" and ensure market stability.

"At present, sanctioned Iranian oil is being hoarded by China on the cheap," Bessent said in a statement.

"By temporarily unlocking this existing supply for the world, the United States will quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets, expanding the amount of worldwide energy and helping to relieve the temporary pressures on supply caused by Iran."