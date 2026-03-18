Joke of the Night for March 18, 2026: A cow-filled cackler!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal hilarity! Here's a moo-ving one to make you laugh tonight.
Joke of the Day
What kind of cow wears a crown?
A Dairy Queen.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Wolfgang Hasselmann