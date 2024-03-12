Aid ship sails to Gaza as Israel continues heavy bombardment

Gaza - A charity ship taking food aid to Gaza left the Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Tuesday in hopes of opening a maritime corridor to the war-ravaged Palestinian territory .

The Open Arms vessel (c.) pictured in the Cypriot port of Larnaca on Monday. © LARNACA, CYPRUS

The Open Arms set sail towing a barge loaded with 200 tons of relief goods for the sea journey of about 250 miles, as Cyprus said it was readying a second ship.



"The departure of the first ship is a sign of hope," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on social media platform X.

"We will work hard together for many more ships to follow."

Heavy Israeli bombardment again rained down on Gaza, killing at least 80 people overnight, and dozens more were missing under the rubble, the health ministry in Gaza said.

"At least 80 martyrs arrived at hospitals, the majority children, women and the elderly," it said in a statement.

The war since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel has leveled vast parts of the coastal strip and sparked dire food shortages that have led the UN World Food Program to warn that "famine is imminent" in northern Gaza.