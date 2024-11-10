Arab and Muslim leaders fly to Saudi Arabia for talks on Israel's wars

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Arab and Muslim leaders have begun arriving in Saudi Arabia for a summit scheduled for Monday that will focus on Israel's assault on Gaza and Lebanon, Saudi state media said.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati (l.) has landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for an Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israel's wars and aggression in the Middle East. © DALATI AND NOHRA / AFP

The Saudi foreign ministry announced the summit in late October during the first meeting of an "international alliance" pushing for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Attendees will "discuss the continued Israeli aggression on the Palestinian territories and the Lebanese Republic, and the current developments in the region," the official Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.

It comes one year after a similar gathering in Riyadh of the Cairo-based Arab League and the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during which leaders condemned Israeli forces' actions in Gaza as "barbaric."

The Saudi state-affiliated Al-Ekhbariya news channel broadcast footage on Sunday of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati landing in Riyadh.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also scheduled to attend, the Pakistani foreign ministry said last week, adding that he planned to call for "an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza" and the "immediate cessation of the ongoing Israeli adventurism in the region."