Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda banned from TikTok after US takeover

Gaza - Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda, who boasts more than 1.4 million followers on TikTok , has reported that she's been banned from the platform after it was acquired by US investors.

Award-winning journalist Bisan Owda said Wednesday that she has been banned from TikTok, where she had more than 1.4 million followers. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@wizard_bisan1

On Wednesday – less than a week after the US takeover – Owda informed her followers on X and Instagram that her TikTok account had been "deleted."

"I had 1.4 million followers there, and I have been building that platform for four years," she said in a new video.

Owda emphasized that her page was "banned forever," not simply restricted as it had been previously.

However, she admitted that she wasn't surprised by the move, pointing to a recent clip of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that the TikTok purchase would be "consequential."

Owda also pointed to a video of the new CEO of TikTok's US arm, Adam Presser, in which he said the term "Zionism," when used as a "proxy for a protected attribute," would be considered hate speech.

The activist has been documenting the horrific reality of Israel's assault on Gaza since 2023, sharing online videos and livestreams along with her series It's Bisan from Gaza and I'm Still Alive, which has won numerous awards.

Additional concerns over possible censorship on the new iteration of TikTok were raised by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, among others, after certain terms and topics appeared to be blocked.