Dozens of UN member states condemn Israeli measures to expand unlawful presence in West Bank

New York, New York - The UN missions for 85 member states issued a joint statement Tuesday condemning Israel 's encroaching control of the West Bank, which critics say amounts to de facto annexation of the Palestinian territory.

Palestinian men walk past an Israeli armored vehicle during a military raid in al-Yamun town west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on February 17, 2026. © JOHN WESSELS / AFP

"We strongly condemn unilateral Israeli decisions and measures aimed at expanding Israel's unlawful presence in the West Bank," the statement reads. "Such decisions are contrary to Israel's obligations under international law and must be immediately reversed."

"We underline in this regard our strong opposition to any form of annexation."

Last week, Israel's security cabinet approved a series of measures backed by far-right ministers to tighten control over areas of the West Bank administered by the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo accords, in place since the 1990s.

On Sunday, Israel's government also approved a process to register land in the West Bank as "state property" in a move that drew further international condemnation.

"We reiterate our rejection of all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem," the statement continued.

"Such measures violate international law, undermine the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region, run counter to the Comprehensive Plan, and jeopardize the prospect of reaching a peace agreement ending the conflict."