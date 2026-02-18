Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, and more condemn Berlin Film Festival's "silence" on Gaza

Berlin, Germany - More than 80 film industry figures including Oscar-winning actors Javier Bardem and Tilda Swinton issued a statement on Tuesday slamming the Berlin Film Festival's "silence" on Gaza .

Tilda Swinton (l.) and Javier Bardem are among dozens of film industry figures who signed a letter opposing the Berlin Film Festival's "silence" on Gaza. © Collage: TIZIANA FABI / AFP & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The signatories to the open letter, sent to AFP, said they were "appalled" by the festival's "institutional silence" and "dismayed" at its "involvement in censoring artists who oppose Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza."

Their statement came after the Berlinale's jury president, German director Wim Wenders, answered a question on Gaza last week by saying: "We cannot really enter the field of politics."

Prominent directors who signed the letter include British filmmaker Mike Leigh and the American Adam McKay.

The signatories include many artists who have presented work at the Berlin Film Festival. Swinton was herself last year awarded its prestigious Honorary Golden Bear award.

They said they "fervently disagree" with Wenders' comments, arguing that filmmaking and politics cannot be separated.

"Just as the festival has made clear statements in the past about atrocities carried out against people in Iran and Ukraine, we call on the Berlinale to fulfil its moral duty and clearly state its opposition to Israel’s genocide," the letter adds.

The signatories took exception not only at the Berlinale's stance of not engaging on the issue of Israel's actions in Gaza, but also "the German state's key role in enabling it."

In October 2023, Israel launched a devastating two-year assault that left most of Gaza in rubble and more than 70,000 people killed, according to the territory's health ministry.