Gaza death toll estimated to be far higher than recorded, according to new research

London, UK - Research published in The Lancet medical journal on Friday estimates that the death toll in Gaza during the first nine months of Israel's genocide was around 40% higher than recorded by the Palestinian territory's health ministry.

People search the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli strike on the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on January 8, 2025. © Eyad BABA / AFP

The number of dead in Gaza has become a matter of bitter debate since Israel launched its all-out assault on October 7, 2023.

Up to June 30 last year, the health ministry in Gaza reported a death toll of 37,877 in the war.

However, the new peer-reviewed study used data from the ministry, an online survey, and social media obituaries to estimate that there were between 55,298 and 78,525 deaths from traumatic injuries in Gaza by that time.

The study's best death toll estimate was 64,260, which would mean the health ministry had under-reported the number of deaths to that point by 41%.

That toll represented 2.9% of Gaza's pre-war population, "or approximately one in 35 inhabitants," the study said.

The UK-led group of researchers estimated that 59% of the deaths were women, children, and the elderly.

The toll was only for deaths from traumatic injuries, so did not include deaths from a lack of health care or food, or the thousands of missing believed to be buried under rubble.

On Thursday, Gaza's health ministry said that 46,006 people had died over the full 15 months of the genocide.

Israel has repeatedly questioned the credibility of the Gaza health ministry's figures, but the United Nations have said they are reliable.