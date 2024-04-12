Gaza family sees over 60 members killed in separate Israeli strikes

Gaza City - Gaza 's Tabatibi family is in mourning for the second time in less than a month, after separate Israeli bombardments on buildings they were sheltering in killed more than 60 of their kin.

Palestinians react at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah where relatives pulled from the rubble of the Tabatibi family home were transported on March 16, 2024. © AFP

The latest strike occurred in the early hours of Friday in Gaza City's densely populated Daraj neighborhood, killing at least 25 members of the family, a relative told AFP.



In a narrow street, the six-story building where the Tabatibi family had been staying was still standing on Friday, balconies barely hanging to its facade, the ground floor charred and its inside strewn with rubble.

"We didn't hear a missile come down or anything, we were all asleep," Khaled al-Tabatibi, a surviving member of the family, told AFP.

"Our house, my sisters, their children, their daughters, all of them are martyred, all of them are in pieces," he said through tears.

"When the occupation aircraft bombed the house, we were asleep. We don't know why they targeted the house, it's a massacre, annihilation."

Ziyad Dardas, a neighbor whose brother was injured in the strike, was at a loss for words.

"This is madness, this is the peak of crime from our leaders and Israeli leaders," he told AFP. "To the (Palestinian) Authority, to Hamas leaders, I say why is this not enough?"

The dead and injured were reportedly taken to Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, which was mostly destroyed in a recent Israeli military operation.