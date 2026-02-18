Joke of the Night for February 18, 2026: A veggie funny one

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a veggie funny. Here's a healthy dose of silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Which vegetables are pacifists?

World peas.

Cover photo: Unsplash/The DK Photography

