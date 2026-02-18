Joke of the Night for February 18, 2026: A veggie funny one
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a veggie funny. Here's a healthy dose of silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Which vegetables are pacifists?
World peas.
