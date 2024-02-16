Gaza health ministry reports deaths after Israel cuts power in horrific hospital raid

Khan Younis, Gaza Strip - Gaza 's health ministry said five patients died Friday due to lack of oxygen at one of the Palestinian territory's few operating hospitals that had been raided by Israeli forces.

Israel's brutal attacks on Khan Younis' Nasser hospital have killed at least five people due to lack of oxygen supply. © AFP

"A fifth patient at Nasser hospital was martyred as a result of the stopping of generators that caused a cut in oxygen supply," the ministry said in a statement, raising fears for four other patients admitted at the hospital's intensive care unit and three children in a nursery.



Earlier on Friday, it said four patients in the hospital's intensive care unit had died due to lack of oxygen.

"We hold the Israeli occupation responsible for the lives of patients and staff considering that the complex is now under its full control," it said in an earlier statement released on Friday.

The Israeli military when contacted by AFP said it was checking the report of fatalities at the hospital.

A witness, who declined to be named out of fear for their safety, said army snipers shot "at anyone who moved inside the hospital" and that "military vehicles surrounding" it also opened fire.

On Thursday, the ministry said hundreds of people, including patients and medical staff, had still been inside the hospital complex.