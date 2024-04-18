Iran sent clear message to US on Middle East escalation, top official says

New York, New York - Iran's top diplomat said Thursday his country has told the US that it is not seeking escalation after last week's retaliatory attack on Israel .

The Islamic republic carried out its first-ever direct attack on Israel, firing drones and missiles on the weekend. The barrage – to which Israel's army chief has vowed a response – was a reponse to an April 1 air strike attributed to Israel on Tehran's consulate in Damascus.



Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is in New York to attend a UN Security Council meeting on Palestinian statehood, said his country has "tried to tell the United States clearly" that Iran is "not looking for the expansion of tension in the region," he said in a video posted by his ministry.

Iran and the US have had no diplomatic relations since 1980, but neutral Switzerland represents Washington's interests in Iran. Both the US and Iran have alluded to the Swiss role as an intermediary.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, Iran communicated with Washington "before and after" launching its attack on Israel.

Iran informed the US that the decision by the Islamic Republic of Iran to "respond to the (Israel) regime is final," and the matter concluded, he said.