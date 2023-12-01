Israel-Gaza war: Gazans flee homes, dig through rubble as Israeli strikes resume

Gaza - Gazans were fleeing their homes and rushing their dead and wounded to hospitals after fresh Israeli strikes on Friday, following the expiry of a week-long truce.

A Palestinian girl and woman react at the site of an Israeli strike on a house after a temporary truce expired, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 1, 2023. © REUTERS

An agreement on extending the pause in fighting – under which aid flows into Gaza had increased and scores of Israeli hostages were exchanged for hundreds of jailed Palestinian political prisoners – could not be reached before the 7:00 AM deadline, with Israeli bombings resuming immediately.



Smoke billowed over the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis following Israeli strikes, with deaths recorded in both places, according to hospital officials and AFP journalists at the scene.

In Khan Yunis, a group of men chanted "God is greatest" as they rushed through the streets carrying a body wrapped in a white shroud.

Sitting on a bed at the city's Nasser hospital, Amal Abu Dagga wept, her beige veil covered in blood.

"I don't even know what happened to my children," she said.

A relative, Jamil Abu Dagga, told AFP the family had been at home when the bombs started falling.

"My house was destroyed, so was my neighbor's," he said from the Nasser hospital, his head bandaged.

Another member of the family, Anas Abu Dagga (22), said the "war has returned, even more fierce."