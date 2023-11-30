Israel-Gaza war: Truce extended again after last-minute deal

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel said it has received a list of the names of further hostages to be released on Thursday, after a last-minute deal was clinched to extend a six-day ceasefire in Gaza.

A truce and hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas was extended just before it was supposed to expire Thursday morning. © REUTERS

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a list of women and children had been handed over by Hamas in accordance with the agreement and that the ceasefire would therefore continue.



The list was received before an early morning deadline, Netanyahu's office said.

The ceasefire, which began Friday morning and was extended for a first time on Monday, was due to expire early Thursday.

According to the original agreement, the pause could be extended to a maximum of 10 days as long as hostages continued to be released daily.

The agreement has also facilitated the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"The operational pause will continue in light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework," the Israel Defense Forces wrote the online platform X, formerly known as Twitter.