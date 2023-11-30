Israel-Gaza war: Truce extended again after last-minute deal
Gaza City, Gaza - Israel said it has received a list of the names of further hostages to be released on Thursday, after a last-minute deal was clinched to extend a six-day ceasefire in Gaza.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a list of women and children had been handed over by Hamas in accordance with the agreement and that the ceasefire would therefore continue.
The list was received before an early morning deadline, Netanyahu's office said.
The ceasefire, which began Friday morning and was extended for a first time on Monday, was due to expire early Thursday.
According to the original agreement, the pause could be extended to a maximum of 10 days as long as hostages continued to be released daily.
The agreement has also facilitated the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
"The operational pause will continue in light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework," the Israel Defense Forces wrote the online platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Hopes for permanent Israel-Hamas ceasefire remain
Majed al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, said both sides had agreed to abide to the current conditions, which include a cessation of all military activities and the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Al-Ansari told the Qatari News Agency that efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire were continuing.
On Wednesday, Hamas had handed over to the Red Cross another 10 Israelis kidnapped in the Gaza Strip as well as four Thai citizens.
It was the sixth group of hostages to have been released as part of the truce agreement negotiated between Hamas and Israel.
The group included three German-Israeli dual citizens as well as a dual citizen each from the US and the Netherlands. In return, 30 Palestinian detainees were released from Israeli prisons.
Israel has said that more than 140 people were still being held hostage in the Gaza Strip.
Since the ceasefire truce began, 97 hostages abducted by Hamas have been exchanged for 210 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
Cover photo: REUTERS