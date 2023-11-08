Gazan children plead for aid in press conference as Israeli assault continues: "We want to live"

Gaza - A group of Palestinian children held a press conference Tuesday evening outside the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to plead for help as Israel continues its brutal bombardment, which has claimed the lives of over 10,000 people and counting.

Children in Gaza hold a press conference outside the Al-Shifa Hospital calling for protection from Israel's ongoing assault. © Screenshot/X/@Shepherds4Good

"Since the 7th of October, we've faced extermination, killing, bombing falling over our heads – all of this in front of the world," one child said in Arabic and then in English. "They lied to the world that they kill the fighters, but they kill the people of Gaza, their dreams and their future. Kids of Gaza run out of their hopes and wants."

"We came to Al-Shifa to keep us from bombing," he went on. "We suddenly run out of death more after bombing the hospital. The occupation is starving us. We don't find water, food, and we drink from unusable water."

Israel last week dropped a bomb on an ambulance just outside the Al-Shifa hospital, claiming it was being used as a "Hamas terrorist cell." The attack left at least 21 people, including 5 children, dead or wounded. Human Rights Watch found no evidence the vehicle was being used for military purposes and said the incident should be investigated as a possible war crime.

On Monday, it was reported that Israel had again targeted the hospital and hit a solar panel system responsible for providing electricity throughout the facility. Without access to power, life-saving machines may be forced to turn off, leaving patients to die.

United Nations chief António Guterres on Monday warned Gaza is "becoming a graveyard for children" and echoed overwhelming demands for a ceasefire.

"We come now to shout and invite you to protect us," the child urged the world, standing side by side with other Palestinian boys and girls of various ages.