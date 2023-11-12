Israel-Gaza war: "Significant number of deaths" after strike on UN facility

Gaza City, Gaza - The UN said several people have been killed and wounded in strikes on one of its facilities in Gaza City, where hundreds of Palestinians have taken refuge to escape Israeli bombing.

Israeli forces continue to assault Gaza, with hospitals, UN compounds, and schools being hit. © REUTERS

"The shelling has reportedly resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries," the UN Development Program said in a statement issued late Saturday.



"The ongoing tragedy of death and injury to civilians ensnared in this conflict is unacceptable and must stop."

In a separate incident, AFPTV footage showed a crater in the middle of a compound of a school run by the UN agency for supporting Palestinians (UNRWA) in Beit Lahia in north Gaza.

Thousands of people displaced by the war had taken refuge in the school.

Israel has been relentlessly bombing Gaza since Hamas fighters carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7.

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the assault and some 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

In retaliatory Israeli strikes, more than 11,000 – the vast majority women and children – have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The ministry has not given updated casualty figures for 48 hours, saying it has been unable to establish contact with hospitals, some of which are reportedly under siege. It said dozens of bodies are scattered on the streets while ambulances have been unable to reach the casualties due to intense fighting and bombings.