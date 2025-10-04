Israel launches heavy strikes on Gaza despite Trump appeal

Gaza City, Gaza - Gaza 's civil defense agency said Saturday that Israel carried out dozens of attacks on Gaza City despite President Donald Trump's appeal to end bombardments after Hamas accepted a ceasefire deal.

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes on Gaza City after Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, as seen from the central Gaza Strip on October 4, 2025. © REUTERS

"It was a very violent night, during which the (Israeli army) carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza City and other areas in the Strip, despite President Trump's call to halt the bombing," civil defense spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Bassal, whose agency is a rescue force, added that 20 homes were destroyed in the overnight bombardments.

"The situation is very serious in Gaza City," Bassal said, adding that his teams were not able to reach all the casualties due to the "presence of tanks and the ongoing bombardment."

Gaza City's Baptist Hospital said in a statement that it received casualties from a strike on a home in Tuffah neighborhood, including four dead and "several wounded."

Nasser Hospital in south Gaza's Khan Younis said two children were killed and eight people wounded in a drone strike on a tent in camp for displaced Gazans.

The peace plan for Gaza, presented by Trump this week and backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, Hamas' disarmament, and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

In a video statement posted on his Telegram channel after his joint press conference with Trump, Netanyahu said the Israeli military would stay in most of Gaza, and also said he ruled out the possibility of a Palestinian state during his talks with the US president.