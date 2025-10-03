Hamas makes big agreement in response to Trump's Gaza proposal

Gaza - Hamas said Friday it was willing to release all hostages held in Gaza under the framework laid out in US President Donald Trump 's ceasefire proposal.

Hamas said Friday it was willing to release all hostages held in Gaza. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

"The movement announces its approval for the release of all hostages – living and remains – according to the exchange formula included in President Trump's proposal," Hamas said in a statement, adding it was ready to enter negotiations "to discuss the details".

The White House quickly announced that Trump would make remarks on Hamas' "acceptance" of his so-called peace plan, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sharing a photo of the president addressing television cameras.

"Behind the Scenes in the Oval Office: President Trump responds to Hamas' acceptance of his Peace Plan," Leavitt wrote on X.

"Stay tuned!"

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi, however, told AFP Friday that Trump's proposal was "vague, ambiguous, and lacks clarity."

While Hamas has agreed to negotiate details of the hostage swap, the statement did not mention any disarmament of Hamas, a key part of Trump's 20-point framework that was unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.