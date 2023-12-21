Israeli forces allegedly executed unarmed Palestinians in front of families

Gaza City, Gaza - The UN human rights office said it had received reports that Israeli troops "summarily killed" at least 11 unarmed Palestinians in a possible war crime in Gaza .

Israeli forces allegedly "summarily killed" at least 11 unarmed Palestinian men in front of their family members. © via REUTERS

The OHCHR office in the West Bank city of Ramallah said the killings were alleged to have been carried out in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City this week.



It said on Wednesday it had received "disturbing information alleging that Israeli Defense Forces (the Israeli army) summarily killed at least 11 unarmed Palestinian men."

The incident "raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crime," the report added, saying the men were killed in front of their family members.

The OHCHR said troops also ordered women and children into a room "and either shot at them or threw a grenade into the room, reportedly seriously injuring some of them, including an infant and a child."

An Israeli official rejected the claims as "nothing but blood libel."

"The latest claims are yet another example of the partisan and prejudiced approach against Israel that the OHCHR has adopted for years now," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment.

Israeli troops have previously been accused of deliberately targeting and killing civilians, according to the office.