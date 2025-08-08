Israel's plan to "take control" of Gaza City sparks global outcry

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel 's military will "take control" of Gaza City under a new plan approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet, sparking global outcry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has approved a plan to "take control" of Gaza City. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hamas denounced the plan to expand the assault as a "new war crime," while staunch Israeli ally Germany took the extraordinary step of halting military exports out of concern they could be used in Gaza.



Under the newly approved plan, the Israeli army "will prepare to take control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside combat zones," the premier's office said Friday.

Before the decision, Netanyahu – who is wanted by the International Criminal Court – had said Israel planned to seize complete control of the Gaza Strip, but did not intend to govern it.

"We don't want to keep it," the premier told Fox News on Thursday, adding Israel wanted a "security perimeter" and to hand the Palestinian territory to "Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us."

Israel occupied Gaza from 1967, but withdrew its troops and settlers in 2005.

Netanyahu's office said a majority of the security cabinet had adopted "five principles," including demilitarization of the territory and "the establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority."

The new plan triggered swift criticism from across the globe, with China, Turkey, the UK, and the UN's rights chief issuing statements of concern.

In a major shift, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his country was halting military shipments to Israel, saying it was "increasingly difficult to understand" how the new plan would help achieve a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages.

"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice," he said.