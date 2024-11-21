ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over crimes against humanity in Gaza

The Hague, Netherlands - The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued historic arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have had arrest warrants issued in their name by the ICC. © REUTERS

Any of the ICC's 124 national members are now legally required to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they set foot on their territory.

The court cited "crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest."

A warrant had also been issued for Deif, whom Israel claims to have killed in Gaza last July.

The arrest warrants had been classified as "secret," to protect witnesses and to safeguard the conduct of the investigations.

"However, the Chamber decided to release the information below since conduct similar to that addressed in the warrant of arrest appears to be ongoing," the tribunal said.

"Moreover, the Chamber considers it to be in the interest of victims and their families that they are made aware of the warrants' existence."